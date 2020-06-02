Brent Shipway
It is with sadness that the family of Brent Stuart Shipway announce his passing on May 29, 2020 in Orangeville, Ontario after a period of illness. Born in Oakville, Ontario in 1957, he passed at the age of 63. Brent will be forever remembered by all who knew him including his siblings Susan Prokop (Gary), Byron Shipway & Craig Shipway (Cindy). Brent was predeceased by his sister Adele Shipway and parents John & Sylvia Shipway (nee Nelham).

Published in Halton News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
