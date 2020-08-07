Peacefully after 96 full years. Devoted wife to Harold (2014), Remembered with love by Carol (Bob) and Paul (Chantalle), grandchildren Kevin (Kristi), Heather (Ian) and Will and her beloved great granddaughter Kylie. Missed by her many nieces and nephews and everyone at Seasons Milton. Memorial donations to Milton District Hospital Auxiliary where Berti was a 20+ year member would be appreciated. She was a beautiful woman inside and out who cared deeply for all of her extended family.



