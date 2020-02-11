|
On February 8, 2020, Bruce passed away peacefully with Carrie by his side after courageously battling cancer. They shared the final few days surrounded by close friends and family at Hospice Wellington (Guelph, ON). Bruce and Carrie cherished their 46 "Glorious" years of marriage together while raising two beautiful daughters and seven amazing grandchildren. Loving father to both Tammy (Shawn Boothe) and Sheri (Robert Mahoney) and adored by grandchildren Jordan, Josh, Jai, Alyx, Tyson, Lyric and Skylar; Bruce Gordon Ashton gracefully said goodbye at the age of 68. Beloved by his sister Jean (Don Craig) and predeceased by his brother Wayne. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews, good friends and golf buddies at "The Diamond". The family would love people to share a memorable photo of yourself with Bruce, by either bringing one to the visitation or uploading a photo on the funeral home website (www.smithsfh.com). Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, February 12th from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. Cremation at a later date. For those who wish, donations to Parry Sound Hospital, Hospice Wellington and would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 11, 2020