Our father, our son, our brother, our uncle, our friend, our coach. Bruce Donovan was all that. Bruce will be forever loved by his sons Dylan and Booker, his mother Roslyn and father Bud (2014), and a large group of family and friends. Bruce was one tough guy on the outside, but on the inside a most sensitive being. His contributions to the sport of lacrosse as a player, coach, leader, mentor, and builder were inspirational. A private ocean side memorial service will be held in the Dominican Republic, the place he loved and called home. Godspeed Bruce.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 30, 2020