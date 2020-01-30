|
(1963 – 2020)
Our father, our son, our brother, our uncle, our friend, our
coach. Bruce Donovan was all that. Bruce will be forever loved
by his sons Dylan and Booker, his mother Roslyn and father Bud
(2014), and a large group of family and friends. Bruce was one
tough guy on the outside, but on the inside a most sensitive
being. His contributions to the sport of lacrosse as a player,
coach, leader, mentor, and builder were inspirational. A private
ocean side memorial service will be held in the Dominican
Republic, the place he loved and called home.
Godspeed Bruce.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 30, 2020