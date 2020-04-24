|
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Bruno Magisano, peacefully at the St. Joseph's Villa Long Term Care home on Monday April 20, 2020.He is survived by his wife Tina Magisano (nee Montesano). He was the loving father to Fernanda (Patricia) and Sylvia (Gary) and grandfather to Lauren. Bruno was born in Italy and immigrated to Canada in 1957 and settled in Scarborough to raise his family with his wife Tina and later they moved to Oakville in 2003. Bruno worked in various aspects of the construction industry. He was a very social person who enjoyed any opportunity to sing and dance and having a coffee at the local Tim Horton's.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 24, 2020