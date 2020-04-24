Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3
(416) 773-0933
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruno Magisano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruno Magisano


1929 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruno Magisano Obituary
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Bruno Magisano, peacefully at the St. Joseph's Villa Long Term Care home on Monday April 20, 2020.He is survived by his wife Tina Magisano (nee Montesano). He was the loving father to Fernanda (Patricia) and Sylvia (Gary) and grandfather to Lauren. Bruno was born in Italy and immigrated to Canada in 1957 and settled in Scarborough to raise his family with his wife Tina and later they moved to Oakville in 2003. Bruno worked in various aspects of the construction industry. He was a very social person who enjoyed any opportunity to sing and dance and having a coffee at the local Tim Horton's.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruno's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -