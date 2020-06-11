Age 79, passed away peacefully, after a short battle with COVID-19, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Larkin Community Hospital, Fort Lauderdale. He was born in Toronto, to Richard and Phyllis (Adams) Eaton, on October 27, 1940. As a Business graduate, from Ryerson University, he worked for the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture and Food for 27 years of highly recognized service. "Freedom 55" allowed him to indulge in his love of downhill skiing, various landscaping jobs, and 20 seasons at Chudleigh's Apple Farm. Bryan and Nadine enjoyed travelling across Canada and the US in their motorhome. They also enjoyed vacationing in the Caribbean, Mexico, and took multiple cruises in many parts of the world. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nadine (Foster) Eaton. His children, David (Kim) Eaton, and Judy Eaton (Jeff Harmer). His brother John (Donna) Eaton, nephew Andrew Eaton, niece Natascha (Kevin) Brake and great-nieces Isla and Ivy Brake. He was a very loved Grampy to grandchildren Zachary and Wyatt Eaton, Hayley, Brandon, and Ryan Kri, and step-grandchildren Jacob and Ben Harmer. Bryan was a passionate person who lived life to the fullest. He lit up the room with his twinkling eyes, and infectious smile. He will be fondly remembered for his love of rum and Pepsi, and his one-of-a-kind dance moves. A Celebration of Bryan's Life will be planned for a future date. Memorial contributions to the Milton District Hospital Foundation, COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Jun. 11, 2020.