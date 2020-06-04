It is with great sadness we announce the passing of C. Aldene (Dene) Malott on May 25, 2020, at the age of 88. Predeceased by husband John Malott and loving mother of Chris Plummer (Ric Camazzola) and Kelly MacDonald (Bill). Sadly missed by grandchildren: Lyndsi, Ryan and Abby. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Please sign our guestbook at www.koprivataylor.com.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 4, 2020.