Calogero Lo Manto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Calogero's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Known as Charlie or Lillo to his friends, was the eldest son of the late Vincenzo Lo Manto and Calogera Lo Manto (née Chiarelli). Born the 14th of March, 1936, in the town of Castrofilippo, Province of Agrigento in Sicily and passed away on June, 1, 2020 in Milton, Ontario. Calogero devoted his life to his family. He is survived by his wife Maria Lo Manto (née Vella) of 44 years, his daughter Lilly and fiance Jeff Geurts, his son Vincenzo and wife Dimah Nassar and his two beloved grandchildren, Calogero Michael and Alessandro Noor. Calogero immigrated to Canada in 1967 to pursue a life for he and his family. He was an excellent husband and father; his hard work and generosity towards his family and friends was always at the forefront. Calogero will always be remembered by his loved ones. A private service took place at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Friday, June 5, 2020 with the interment at Evergreen Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Charlie to The Darling Home for Kids www.darlinghomeforkids.ca would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved