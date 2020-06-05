Known as Charlie or Lillo to his friends, was the eldest son of the late Vincenzo Lo Manto and Calogera Lo Manto (née Chiarelli). Born the 14th of March, 1936, in the town of Castrofilippo, Province of Agrigento in Sicily and passed away on June, 1, 2020 in Milton, Ontario. Calogero devoted his life to his family. He is survived by his wife Maria Lo Manto (née Vella) of 44 years, his daughter Lilly and fiance Jeff Geurts, his son Vincenzo and wife Dimah Nassar and his two beloved grandchildren, Calogero Michael and Alessandro Noor. Calogero immigrated to Canada in 1967 to pursue a life for he and his family. He was an excellent husband and father; his hard work and generosity towards his family and friends was always at the forefront. Calogero will always be remembered by his loved ones. A private service took place at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Friday, June 5, 2020 with the interment at Evergreen Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Charlie to The Darling Home for Kids www.darlinghomeforkids.ca would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Jun. 5, 2020.