|
|
July 14, 1955- March 9, 2020 He didn't know his own strength because his greatest strength was love. Cameron passed away on March 9th, 2020 with his wife and stepson Andrew by his side. As a long time resident of Burlington, Cam was known for his "Lanny MacDonald" moustache and for the spectacular fireworks display that was put on every May 24 week end in honour of their son Cody. Cam was a Burlington icon known to many through various activities over the years including softball, coaching for B.A.S.A., bowling and lots of general mischief. Cam enjoyed many family vacations at Sharbot Lake spending much of his time fishing with his wife and building several wood projects with his brother Colin. He was a real character who loved to talk and make people of all ages laugh and smile. Cams regular route to Windsor for 28 years while driving for Batesville became legendary, where he developed many friendships along the way. Cam often referred to them as his second family. Cam is predeceased by his son Cody who passed in 2005, his bother Neal and his parents Calvin and Eillen. Cam is survived by his wife Barbara "Snookums" who he loved and adored, she was his rock for the past 33 years. He is also survived by his stepson Andrew, his wife Michelle, their children Hudson and Quynn and his granddaughter Shelby, all who know him as "papa" His sister Nancy, nephew Cory, his children Liam and Mila. His bother Colin, his partner Sandy and nieces Victoria and Samantha. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and the Carpenter Hospice for their tremendous care. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest a donation to the or The Carpenter Hospice. Due to COVID-19, Cam's celebration has been postponed. When it has been determined by the province of Ontario that it is safe to host a gathering, a date will then be made available. Please refer to www.dbburlington.ca for future announcements. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 26, 2020