Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville
56 Lakeshore Road, W.
Oakville, ON L6K 1C7
(905) 842-2252
Resources
More Obituaries for Captain Arthur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Captain Keith Arthur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Captain Keith Arthur Obituary
Peacefully on Sunday January 19, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in his 87th year. Keith, beloved husband of Maureen for 54 years. Loving father of Susan and her husband Vince Mendes de Franca and Louise and her husband Will Elias. Proud Papa of Emilie, Maddy, James, Justin and Amy. Dear brother of the late Joe, George and Phil. He will also be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews in the United Kingdom. Family and friends will be received on Sunday January 26, 2020 at the Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, ON from 1pm until the time of the Celebration of Life at 2pm. The family wishes to thank the staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at oakviewfuneral.ca.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Captain's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -