Peacefully on Sunday January 19, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in his 87th year. Keith, beloved husband of Maureen for 54 years. Loving father of Susan and her husband Vince Mendes de Franca and Louise and her husband Will Elias. Proud Papa of Emilie, Maddy, James, Justin and Amy. Dear brother of the late Joe, George and Phil. He will also be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews in the United Kingdom. Family and friends will be received on Sunday January 26, 2020 at the Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, ON from 1pm until the time of the Celebration of Life at 2pm. The family wishes to thank the staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at oakviewfuneral.ca.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 22, 2020