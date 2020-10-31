With profound sadness we announce Carol's passing on October 29, 2020. Carol was a loving and devoted wife, sister and friend to all whose lives she touched. She left us while sleeping peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington Ontario. She was in her 83rd year. Born and raised in Brantford, Carol worked as a Librarian at McMaster University where she met the love of her life, Vic. As a couple, they were inseparable until Vic's passing on January 4, 2019. She leaves her sister, Bronwen and her favourite brother-in-law Stew Galloway. Carol lived a full life as a wonderful wife, while enjoying her excursions to the spa and the memorable trips to Europe and across Canada that both she and Vic enjoyed. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Special thanks to Gary and Terri Beck and Jennifer McKinnon for their kindness and care for Carol. Thanks to the staff at LaSalle Retirement Residence for their care over the past year. A private service will be held. For those who wish, donations to a charity of your choice
would be sincerely appreciated. Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh.com