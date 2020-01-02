|
June 24, 1935 - December 16, 2019 "You have given me the most incredible happy perfect life" a quote from our beloved matriarch. Carol Elizabeth (Douglas) Wharin, born June 24, 1935 at Toronto General Hospital, died December 16, 2019 at the age of 84, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Oakville. Raised in Toronto by her parents James Melvin and Evelyn Mary Douglas, Carol (Care) was the middle child of three and was predeceased by older sister Deb Armitage and younger brother Sandy Douglas. Beloved wife of Donald Douglas Wharin for 63 wonderful years! Carol and Don had five children (the 'fab' five); the oldest, Chris (Cathy), Jeff (Rosheen) Jim (Erin) Jane (Joe) and John (Kim). Her legacy lives on through her thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren (and nine beloved grand-dogs). With her children and her sister she spent many summers at Christie Lake. Carol shared her love and appreciation for the outdoors with her family. Once the tribe of grandchildren came, she and Don bought a cottage in Muskoka and never looked back, this was her "happy place". She was always up for an adventure. Each morning, the grandchildren would wake up to Gran boiling a fresh pot of tea. Her tea parties were legendary, and we all lived for the three heaping spoonful's of sugar she'd put in them. Carol would spend her afternoons sitting on the porch enjoying her birds (she always had the hummingbird feeder full) and reading a favorite book. We are so lucky to have had someone who cared so deeply about our family with so much love and acceptance. She brought everyone together and made our family ties strong. We look for her in the stars and the birds that visit the feeders. She was a lover of children, dogs, classical music and an open road. She learned early on to always follow her heart and to live every day to it's fullest and as she said, "We had the best, didn't we?" Oh and F#&k Cancer. Donations can be made to the in lieu of flowers.