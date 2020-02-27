Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol NICOLOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol NICOLOFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol NICOLOFF Obituary
On Monday, February 17, 2020, Carol Nicoloff, loving wife to Tom, passed away peacefully at the age of 81. Carol was a perfect mother to her four children, Paul (Laurie), Jacqui (Wally), Craig (Darlene), David (Sharny), caring Nana to 10 grandchildren Kyle, Joel (Jenna), Benjamin (Tanya), Kaylin (Jim), Kelsi (Andrew), Daniel (Erin), Jamie (Ashley), Nicholas, Jassmin, Carly (Konrad), and GG to nine great-grandchildren (Jayna, Brayden, Nathan, Sadie, Ezekiel, Rylee, Abigail, Cayden, Elizabeth). Carol was born on December 29, 1938 in Toronto to her loving parents, Jack and Lottie Hilton. The middle child between her sister Jackie (Scott and Bonnie), brother Bruce (Mark and Sam) and adored aunt to many Nicoloff, Doyle and Gayder nieces, nephews and cousins. On August 16, 1954, Carol and Tom married and began their happy, healthy and wonderful life. Carol had a passion for traveling, swimming and figure skating but her most prized possessions were her family and friends. Carol was most well known for lighting up every room she entered with her infectious smile, laughter and positivity. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Terry Fox Foundation in Carol's memory are greatly appreciated.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -