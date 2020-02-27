|
On Monday, February 17, 2020, Carol Nicoloff, loving wife to Tom, passed away peacefully at the age of 81. Carol was a perfect mother to her four children, Paul (Laurie), Jacqui (Wally), Craig (Darlene), David (Sharny), caring Nana to 10 grandchildren Kyle, Joel (Jenna), Benjamin (Tanya), Kaylin (Jim), Kelsi (Andrew), Daniel (Erin), Jamie (Ashley), Nicholas, Jassmin, Carly (Konrad), and GG to nine great-grandchildren (Jayna, Brayden, Nathan, Sadie, Ezekiel, Rylee, Abigail, Cayden, Elizabeth). Carol was born on December 29, 1938 in Toronto to her loving parents, Jack and Lottie Hilton. The middle child between her sister Jackie (Scott and Bonnie), brother Bruce (Mark and Sam) and adored aunt to many Nicoloff, Doyle and Gayder nieces, nephews and cousins. On August 16, 1954, Carol and Tom married and began their happy, healthy and wonderful life. Carol had a passion for traveling, swimming and figure skating but her most prized possessions were her family and friends. Carol was most well known for lighting up every room she entered with her infectious smile, laughter and positivity. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Terry Fox Foundation in Carol's memory are greatly appreciated.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 27, 2020