1/1
Carole Elaine SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at her home in Burlington on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving mother of Karen Sebesta and her husband David. Cherished grandmother of Adam and Evan. Dear sister of David Smith and his wife Brenda of England. Carole will be fondly remembered by her nephews Steven and Douglas, and cousins Andrew and Tim as well as many extended family members and friends. Carole loved movies, art, music and books. She spent lots of time with her friends supporting culture in her community. In keeping with Carole's wishes, Cremation and a Private Service have taken place. Carole's family appreciates any donations to arts and culture or seniors programs in your community or The Burlington Arts Centre in her name. https://burlingtonpac.ca (Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, BURLINGTON 905-632-3333.) www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved