Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at her home in Burlington on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving mother of Karen Sebesta and her husband David. Cherished grandmother of Adam and Evan. Dear sister of David Smith and his wife Brenda of England. Carole will be fondly remembered by her nephews Steven and Douglas, and cousins Andrew and Tim as well as many extended family members and friends. Carole loved movies, art, music and books. She spent lots of time with her friends supporting culture in her community. In keeping with Carole's wishes, Cremation and a Private Service have taken place. Carole's family appreciates any donations to arts and culture or seniors programs in your community or The Burlington Arts Centre in her name. https://burlingtonpac.ca
