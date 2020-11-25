Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Oakville Hospital with her family by her side. Loving wife of the late Don Marshall and sweet mother to Guy (Helen), Cindy and Steven (Liz). Sadly missed by her grandchildren Josh (Bob), Shawn (Sarah), Amanda (Jesse) and step-grandchildren Eric, Tyler and Joey. She was a proud member of the Milton Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Milton Fire Department. She is now reunited with the love of her life and dance partner, so dance away mom and sing out loud. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private family service is being held at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Friday, November 27, 2020. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca