1/1
Caroline Elizabeth (Taylor) Marshall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Oakville Hospital with her family by her side. Loving wife of the late Don Marshall and sweet mother to Guy (Helen), Cindy and Steven (Liz). Sadly missed by her grandchildren Josh (Bob), Shawn (Sarah), Amanda (Jesse) and step-grandchildren Eric, Tyler and Joey. She was a proud member of the Milton Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Milton Fire Department. She is now reunited with the love of her life and dance partner, so dance away mom and sing out loud. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private family service is being held at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Friday, November 27, 2020. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved