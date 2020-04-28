Home

Carolyn Jean SPURGEON


1947 - 02
Carolyn Jean SPURGEON Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carolyn Jean Spurgeon on Friday April 24, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her husband of 49 years (John Henry Spurgeon), loving and devoted mother to Robert (Catherine) Spurgeon. Survived by her brother Buck (Diana) Spear and her brother-in-law's Bill (Sue) Spurgeon, Peter (Sandy) Spurgeon. With a 47 year career at The Bank of Nova Scotia, Carolyn was a proud and respected member of the Milton community. She was a lover of the arts and fashion and enjoyed dancing and listening to jazz music. Carolyn's greatest joy came from spending time with her family / friends and cooking. She will be forever missed for her graceful beauty, caring personality and beautiful smile. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a visitation and memorial service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Apr. 28, 2020
