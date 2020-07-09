It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carvell Owen Pelkey on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 87. Carvell was a loving husband and father of two children. Carvell was born on March 11, 1933 in Landsdown, Caleton County New Brunswick to Elizabeth(Curtis) and Oren Pelkey. On October 9, 1953 he married Greta Elizabeth(Betty) Lawrence. They raised their two children Richard (Rick) and Loucinda (Cindy) in Oakville, Ontario. Due to COVOID there will be only a small grave side service for the immediate family and close friends. We apologize that there will be no reception at this time.



