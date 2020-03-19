Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caryl Griffiths
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caryl Ann Griffiths

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caryl Ann Griffiths Obituary
66, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20th at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington. She is fondly remembered as a beloved wife to John Griffiths, loving mother to Daniel Griffiths, dear sister to Gillian Anton (Mike), and cherished soul to many friends and relatives residing in both Canada and the United Kingdom. Caryl will be deeply missed by those who loved her, and always remembered for her kind nature, resilient spirit, and unwavering compassion for others. A visitation will be held at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home at 2241 New Street, Burlington on Saturday, March 21st from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.,immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m.
Published in Halton News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -