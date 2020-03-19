|
|
66, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20th at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington. She is fondly remembered as a beloved wife to John Griffiths, loving mother to Daniel Griffiths, dear sister to Gillian Anton (Mike), and cherished soul to many friends and relatives residing in both Canada and the United Kingdom. Caryl will be deeply missed by those who loved her, and always remembered for her kind nature, resilient spirit, and unwavering compassion for others. A visitation will be held at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home at 2241 New Street, Burlington on Saturday, March 21st from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.,immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m.
Published in Halton News on Mar. 19, 2020