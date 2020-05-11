Cathy passed on May 6, surrounded by family. She is survived by her high school sweetheart, Jim, husband of 34 years; 3 amazing children Allie (Corey), Aaron, and Olivia (Ben), her parents Gary and Charlene Nigh, brothers Tim and Ted (Karen) and 59 years of extended family and wonderful friends. She was diagnosed with uterine sarcoma, and faced her challenge with strength and grace. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In her memory, she asks that you perform random acts of kindness - because it will make you feel good.