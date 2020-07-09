Aged 74, of Oakville ON, died 15 June 2020 in Credit Valley Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in 1946 in Kirkland Lake ON, and raised by her parents Mike and Desneiges. She graduated from Kirkland Lake Collegiate and Vocational Institution in 1964. She married her beloved Ted in 1967 in Sault Ste Marie, ON. Together, Ted and Cecile owned and ran a successful small industrial business in Mississauga ON for 31 years, and retired in 2007. Cee was an excellent cook and avid traveller. She was strong, had an excellent sense of humour, and was a firm believer in the values of love, friendship and family, opening her home and her heart to her and Teds many friends and relatives. Cecile is survived by Ted, children Lisa (Colin) and Brian (Mei), granddaughters Sarah and Sophie, brothers Rick and Len, and her mother-in-law Mary. At this time there are no plans for a celebration of her life due to COVID; this will be announced at a later date.



