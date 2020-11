It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Charles Arthur James Murray "Charlie", announce his sudden passing on November 16, 2020 at the age of 67. Charlie is survived by his loving daughters, Annie Murray (Andre Thompson) and Carrie Murray, his wife Helena Murray; loving sisters Linda Lynch (George Barrick), Charlotte Murray and Marjorie Curran. He will be sincerely missed and forever in our hearts.



