In his 94th year, Phil passed peacefully in his sleep, survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Elma and his children, Len, Dan (Bari), Michael (deceased) (Cheryl) and Denise (Vert). Loved Grandad to Rob (Mel), Chad (Crystal), Spike, Mark, Vicki (Inno), Jessi, Colin, Danie, Alec (Alecia) and Great Grandad to Ashton and Zoe. Loved always, Phil will be missed by all his family and friends. A private service has been held. Arrangements entrusted to Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home.



