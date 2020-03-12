|
|
During the late hours of March 7, surrounded by loved ones, Cheryl passed away at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, after a brief battle with cancer. She was 54 years of age. Deeply loved and missed by her husband of almost 25 years, Chris, and her two cherished sons, Michael and Patrick. Lovingly remembered by her parents, Arthur and Cecilia Moser, and her siblings, Jeanette (Stephen), Donna, Paul (Teresa), Karen (Eric), and Christine (Dimitri). She was predeceased by her sister, Marlene (2010), and will be remembered by Marlene's husband, Philip Toms. Cheryl will also be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews: Matthew, Paul Michael, Marc, Daniel and Thomas Ondercin, Sarah and Samantha Moser, CeCe Toms, Ethan Probst, Emma Iliadis, and Dawson and Bailey Clark. She is forever treasured by Dan and Karen Lenover, sister-in-law Robin (Todd) and the entire Lenover family, as well as extended family, colleagues, and a large circle of friends. Cheryl was dedicated to her career as a Diabetes Educator within the Hamilton Health Sciences group and leaves behind many clients whose lives she touched. She led a life of faith and was an active member of St. Raphael Roman Catholic Parish in Burlington. Cheryl loved to cook, travel, and recently developed a love of curling, but spending time with her boys was her greatest pleasure. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael's Roman Catholic Church, 4072 New Street, Burlington, on Saturday, March 14th at 12 p.m. followed by a reception. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Association of Canada or the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 12, 2020