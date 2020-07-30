1/1
Christina Burnett
It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of Christina Burnett of Campbellville at Ian Anderson House in Oakville. Chris passed away on her birthday July 26, 2020 at the age of 64. Dear daughter of Ernest Burnett. Predeceased by her mother Mary (nee Doyle)(2004) and brother Alan (2015). Profoundly missed by her brother's Kenneth Burnett and Garth (Lynn) Burnett. Lovingly remembered by Aunts Nora Groenendyk, Enes Doyle and Cecilia Doyle, niece's Kendra and Jade and nephew's Jamie, Adam, Kevin and grandnephew Alex. Sorely missed by cousins Kim Groenendyk(Dave), Dan Groenendyk (Jennifer) and Bill Groenendyk (Sarah), Mark Doyle, Karen, Laurie, Lisa, Cathy and Bryan and so many other family members and friends who were lucky enough to know her. Chris was a renowned artist in the Campbellville/Halton area and her work earned her the Heritage Visual Arts Award for the "Milton Fall Fair". That work of art, "Heralds of Spring", and "Arawana" are three of her most memorable works. Chris was an avid gardener and her beautiful property was part of the Milton Horticultural Society walking tour. Chris spent her whole life helping others. She loved all animals especially her dogs and feline friends and will be so missed by her present buddy "Buddy". Her reward will be great in Heaven celebrating her birthday in Paradise. In memory of Chris donations to Ian Anderson House in Oakville and or Milton/Oakville Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Remains entrusted to McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, Milton, Ontario where online condolences may be left for her family at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


Published in Halton News on Jul. 30, 2020.
