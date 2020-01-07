|
GALBRAITH, Christina Maria - February 14, 1939 - December 31, 2019 - Chris passed away peacefully with her family by her side in the care of The Hospice Wellington Guelph. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Galbraith (2018) for over 58 years. Chris will be deeply missed by her daughter Alison, son-in-law Warren and grandson Peter Churchman of Rockwood. Fondly remembered by brother-in-law Norman and his wife Chris Galbraith of Durham. Chris was born in Innsbruck, Austria and came to Canada with her parents at 17. She quickly embraced life here working in the banking industry and making many friends in her moves from Toronto, to Cornwall, Sudbury, Long Sault and Georgetown after marrying Gordon. Finding their "perfect place" in Campbelleville, they settled happily into a log house in the bush where Chris ran her own business for 27 years, the 1846 Log House Craft Gallery, with boundless energy, creativity and passion. Her customers became her friends and would often be invited into the house to visit after finding a treasured piece of pottery in the shop. Chris was happiest when outdoors tending her gardens, hiking or walking her dog. She loved animals and nature and was truly a caregiver of the environment. Cremation has taken place to honour Chris' wishes. On Saturday January 18th 2020 at St. John's Anglican Church Rockwood we will celebrate Chris' life with visitation at 10AM and a eucharistic service at 11. Interment will take place with a private ceremony in the spring. The family would like to thank the Oncology team at Grand River Hospital and the Guelph General Hospital. A special thanks to the staff of Hospice Wellington for their loving care of Chris, making her final days ones of peace, comfort and happiness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated.