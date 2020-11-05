It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Mum, Christina Ann Marsh (nee Bryden) on October 27, 2020. Predeceased by her husband John, Christina will be dearly missed by children Jane (Russell) and John (Kathy) and grandchildren Nicole and Malcolm. Mum was a natural caregiver and teacher. The eldest of six girls, Mum worked hard to earn a degree at the University of Glasgow, Scotland. After meeting husband John while working in England, Mum was hired as a teacher. Eventually life brought John and Christina to Canada where they started a family. In the days before the internet existed, we had Mum. It seemed there was not a single question about Literature, Grammar, French, History and sometimes math that Mum couldn't answer. She also taught us the value of hard work, community and being good to others. May you rest in the peace that you so deserve, Mum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Burlington, Ontario or the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation are appreciated. "Till all the seas gang dry, my dear, And the rocks melt with the sun, We will love thee still, dear Mum, While the sands of life shall run"