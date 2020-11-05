1/1
Christina MARSH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Mum, Christina Ann Marsh (nee Bryden) on October 27, 2020. Predeceased by her husband John, Christina will be dearly missed by children Jane (Russell) and John (Kathy) and grandchildren Nicole and Malcolm. Mum was a natural caregiver and teacher. The eldest of six girls, Mum worked hard to earn a degree at the University of Glasgow, Scotland. After meeting husband John while working in England, Mum was hired as a teacher. Eventually life brought John and Christina to Canada where they started a family. In the days before the internet existed, we had Mum. It seemed there was not a single question about Literature, Grammar, French, History and sometimes math that Mum couldn't answer. She also taught us the value of hard work, community and being good to others. May you rest in the peace that you so deserve, Mum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Burlington, Ontario or the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation are appreciated. "Till all the seas gang dry, my dear, And the rocks melt with the sun, We will love thee still, dear Mum, While the sands of life shall run"


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville
56 Lakeshore Road, W.
Oakville, ON L6K 1C7
(905) 842-2252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved