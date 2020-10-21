1/1
Christine Elizabeth HOLDEN
1973-08-23 - 2020-10-05
Christine passed away peacefully, but suddenly after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Toronto General Hospital at the age of 47. Beloved wife and best friend of Jeremy Mathies. Loving mother of Samantha and Benjamin Mathies. Cherished daughter of Dave Holden (Lesley Lightfoot) and the late Mary Johnson. Daughter-in-law of Kathleen "Kay" Mathies. Christine is survived by her step siblings Becky and Aidan Lightfoot. Sister-in-law to Michelle Mathies and the late Melissa Mathies. Christine will be missed by many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. As per Christine's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be appreciated by the family. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com (519) 853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)

Published in Halton News on Oct. 21, 2020.
