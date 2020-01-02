Home

Burke Funeral Home - Belleville
150 Church
Belleville, ON K8N 3B9
(613) 968-6968
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher James Jarman on Friday, December 6, 2019. Best friend and loving husband to Cathy, devoted father to Hailey and Mathew, doting granddad to James, and dear brother to Beverly. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends for his grin, his laugh, his wisdom, his friendship and most of all, his love. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Bourbon & Bean (613-962-9826), 281 Front Street, Belleville, Ontario, K8N 2Z6, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local humane society. Arrangements entrusted to the Burke Funeral Home (613-968-6968), 150 Church Street, Belleville, Ontario, K8N 3B9. Online condolences welcomed at www.burkefuneral.ca
