Saturday, May 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Clara Olive "Betty" (Gwalchmai) Peebles


1925 - 08
Clara Olive "Betty" (Gwalchmai) Peebles Obituary
Betty Peebles slipped quietly away on March 4th after having lived life to the fullest for 94 1/2 years. She loved the arts; painting, playing piano, floral arranging and volunteering at the Royal Botanical Gardens, but her greatest love was for her family. She is terribly missed by her two sons, David and Kevin and their spouses Evan and Diane. She is survived by her younger sister, June, eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Bill and her youngest son, Steven. A private family visitation has taken place. A Service of Remembrance will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow at the funeral home. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Donations in memory of Betty may be made to the Royal Botanical Gardens. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 7, 2020
