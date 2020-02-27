Home

Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Clarence George Abdallah on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Ruby Abdallah for 70 years. Loving father of Kevin (Joan), Shelly (Mike), Keith, and Cindy (Ron). Cherished Papa of Amy (Dan), Jessica, Samantha, Tanya (Calvin), Melissa (Lester), Maddison, Mathew (Anne-Marie) Christian (Melanie), Olivier, Carolyne, Sabrina (Mat), Ashley (Edin) and Meagan (David). Great-papa of Riley, Connor, Ben, Carter, Kate, Samuel, Avery, Hudson, Keegan, Logan, Dean, and Bennett. Loving brother of Fred and Stan. Papa will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A Celebration of Papa's life will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12 - 1 p.m. with a brief Service at 1 p.m. and Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, you can make a memorial contribution to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer's Society. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 27, 2020
