February 19, 1997 - December 30, 2019 Rest in Peace He wanted nothing more than to be loved -and he was deeply and truly loved. Cody John Vuk was born on February 19, 1997 and passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on December 30, 2019 at the young age of 22 years. Cody loved life and he loved to laugh. If he loved you he loved you deeply and with such loyalty you couldn't help but feel his love. He was a loving son, brother, nephew, grandson, and friend to those who were honoured and privileged enough to know him in his too short time with us. We wish him peace, happiness, laughter, joy and most of all love- we know that he is with his Didi John Prochuk, his Uncle John Walton, Great Baba Ksenych, his beloved dog Buddy, and all of those people who he loved and adored and who loved and adored him right back and who he lost too soon. Cody leaves behind his beloved Mom Sandie Vuk, his beloved father Dave Vuk, his precious little brother Ryley David Vuk who was his pride and joy, his best friend from the beginning his cousin Jacob Eddy Walton, his loved and adored Aunt Linda Walton, his precious and beloved Aunt Cathy Prochuk, his Aunt Nancy Prochuk, his much beloved Great Uncle Pete Ksenych, his beloved and adored Baba Mary Prochuk, his cherished Didi John Prochuk (predeceased), his beloved Uncle John Walton (predeceased), his beloved and adored Nanny Adele Vuk and Grandpa Nick Vuk, his beloved Uncle Jim, Aunt Sueann, Cousin Jamie and Cousin Nicholas, and his beloved Uncle Mike Vuk. He loved his family with all of his heart and was so proud to be a part of this family. We love you sweet Cody. Please rest in peace, happiness, laughter, joy, and love until we see you again. You are with us every day, we feel your presence everywhere, you are in our hearts and in our souls forever. Swift and safe journey my love. Remember to keep in touch - you know what I mean. With deep love and profound sadness, Mom, your whole family, and all those who had the honour and the privilege of knowing you. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (at Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Thursday from 6 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. For those wishing to make a donation, please choose a donation of your choice in honour and memory of Cody. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca