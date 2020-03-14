|
Colleen in her 82nd year passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Oakville. She was born on May 25, 1938 in Milton to Emma and James McMurray. She was one of 6 children. She married her one and only love Sam Hokansson in July, 1956 who survives her in death. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, a favourite aunt and a trusting and cherished friend. She will be remembered for her smile, happy disposition and welcoming hospitality. Colleen is survived by her 3 children; Steven and wife Lydia, Cheryl and husband Al, and Cecelia, and 1 child Garth who preceded her in death. She leaves 2 sisters, Gwen, Karen and spouse Ray; 2 sisters-in-law Mary and Lynne; 1 brother-in-law, Carl and wife Sylvia; plus 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces; everyone she loved deeply. Her service took place on March 16 2020 in Milton her home town at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 905-878-4452. She will lay in rest at Evergreen cemetery with other departed family and friends. "She is missed, but never forgotten" As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Colleen to or the Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 14, 2020