Curtis Muriel RAYNER
It is with great sadness that the family announces the unexpected passing of Muriel Rayner, on Thursday August 27, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Gordon, she was the loving mother to Debbie (Don Cragg), Helen (Shelly Urquhart), Susan (Kevin Reid) and Cathy (Dave Gasteiger). Dear Gran of Stephanie (Jonathan Marck), Jonathan (Mercedes), and Nick (Kayla); Dear Nana to Kiele and Mackenzie and dear Gran to Garret, Colin and Gwen. Muriel was a baker, an amazing seamstress, antique and family history enthusiast, a lover of nature, but most importantly loving, supportive and so giving of her time. She was very active in many community events and organizations including; Steam-Era (Honourary member), The Red Hat Society, Milton District Hospital Ladies Auxiliary volunteer, the Historical Society, Milton Fall Fair, and the Ashgrove Women's Institute. She was known as Grandma Goalie, Team Mom of the Sturdy Girls and was an extraordinary scorekeeper. She was an avid sporting fan (especially the Blue Jays!), and supported her children and grandchildren in all their sport endeavours. The family received visitors at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton 905-878-2669 on Tuesday and Wednesday. A private family service took place with interment at Omagh Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 8815 Britannia Road. To honour Muriel's love for sports, please wear your favourite team shirt or jersey or colours. If desired, memorial donations to Milton District Hospital Auxiliary or The Jay's Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com


Published in Halton News on Aug. 31, 2020.
