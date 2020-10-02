1/1
D. Burke McNeill
1928-2020 Passed away with loving family by his side on Sunday September 27, 2020 at the Milton District Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee McKay). Much loved father of Lorna Schindler, Jayne Brown (Doug), Patti Nowak (Rick Sampson), JoAnne Clement (Brian Ferri). Loving grandfather to 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to friends and family and special thanks to the staff at the Milton District Hospital for their care of Burke. Due to restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations to the Milton District Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


Published in Halton News on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
