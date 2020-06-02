David Elmore SCHUTZ
Passed away at his home in Burlington, Ontario on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Jean "Sheena" (nee Logan). Loving father of Elinore (Kevin) Faraday. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca (Mike) and Katelyn (Jessie). Doting great-grandfather of Morgan. Brother of Anita (George) Hebblewaithe, Barbara Berg, and the late Fred. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public services will be taking place at this time. Private cremation. For those who wish, donations in memory of Dave to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Burlington would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Jun. 2, 2020.
