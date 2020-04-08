Home

David Ernest LOWE


1939 - 12
With hearts full of love we would like to share that David took his last breath with Lynn, the love of his life for 58 years by his side in their home. He lived his "dash" to the fullest and will be remembered for the love of his family, his passion for golf, his quick wit and his "tell it like it is" outlook on life. He will be missed by Lynda his wife, his rock, his soulmate for 58 years; Stacey (Keith); Stephen (Illsurn); Rachael (Zul) as well as brothers Peter and Chris and many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. David joins his twin brother Paul who are no doubt on a golf course getting caught up on the last 9 years. There are many people to thank and a tribute is available at: bit.ly/DavidLoweObituary Cremation has taken place and in his memory, donations may be made to www.salvationarmy.ca
Published in Halton News on Apr. 8, 2020
