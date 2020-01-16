|
After a courageous battle David Gary Gamsyager passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at Credit Valley Hospital in his 77th year. Dave was the father of two amazing sons with his wife Heather Gamsager, the late Brian Gamsyager (1999) (Janis Gamsyager) and Andrew Gamsyager. Dave was the proud grandfather to Nicole Gamsyager (Eric Taborowski) and Dillon Holmes-Gamsyager. Dave remarried to Joanne Gamsyager separating years later. Dave will leave behind a legacy of family loyalty that will be carried on for generations to come. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, on Friday, January 17th from 5-8pm. A funeral service will take place at Glen Oaks Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18th from 3:30-4:30 pm.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 16, 2020