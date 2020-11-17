1/1
David James Dykeman
1939 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave on November 13, 2020 at the Oakville Hospital from complications of Prostate Cancer. Dave leaves his beloved wife Monique (René de Cotret), sons Mark, Timothy (Tracey Millman), granddaughters Mikaela and Lucy and his daughter Julie Anne. Dave also leaves his sister Shirley (Margeson), sister-in-law Jeanne (Belyea), many cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous friends throughout Canada. Dave was an avid piano player who would tickle the ivories at a moment's notice, but his heart was on River Philip in Nova Scotia where he spent 18 years enjoying tennis and friends. He was also a lifelong Liberal and really enjoyed knocking on doors at election time. He was a past president of the Oakville Provincial Liberal Party. Dave was an optimist and enjoyed a good laugh. Dave will be profoundly missed. Cremation has taken place and because of COVID a memorial and celebration of Dave's life will be held at a later time. Donations in honour of Dave's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences can be left at koprivataylor.com

Published in Halton News on Nov. 17, 2020.
