It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Smith on July 10, 2020 at his home in Simcoe. Dave was a long time resident of Milton who dedicated his life to serving the Town of Milton. He was a member of the local Milton Hydro for over 30 years and an active volunteer in the sporting community. He was a coach and mentor to generations of youngsters through his involvement in Minor Hockey and Minor Baseball and was a member of the Milton Parks and Recreation Committee during some key developmental years in the Town. Whether it was setting off the Canada Day fireworks (which he did for years)or going down on a winters Friday night with a gas powered pump to flood the Mill Pond so the kids had fresh ice to skate on in the morning, Dave was a generous, humble and consistent contributor to the joys of growing up in Milton. He will be sadly missed by all those whose lives he enriched. In keeping with his humility, his wishes were for a private service. The Family wishes to thanks all those who have extended their condolences. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Jul. 13, 2020.