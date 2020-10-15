1/1
David (Dave) MacLENNAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 02, 1956 - September 26, 2020 With heavy hearts, the family announces the passing of Dave on September 26, 2020. At the age of 64 after a short but difficult battle with cancer, he passed away with loved ones by his side at Joseph Brant Hospital. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Janice, their three children, Adam (Assiya), Scott (Natalie), Amanda (Sean). He was a loving grandfather to Nicole, Sasha, and Hunter. He will also be dearly missed by his brother John (Kathy), his extended family, and by his many cherished friends. During his 36 years of co-owning Thistle Fish and Chips, he developed many special bonds with his staff and many loyal customers. Although Dave's time was short, his intelligence and quick wit will never be forgotten. In honour of Dave's wishes, a private cremation has occurred and no service will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved