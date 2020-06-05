David PENSON
Passed away at the Credit Valley Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. David Penson, beloved husband of Christine (nee Strain). Loving father to Colin and Doug (Tina). Cherished papa to Andrea, Nathan and Kealey. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law; Anne Penson and Jenny Strain. David is predeceased by his parents George and Ilene Penson, brother John and brother-in-law Jim Strain. A private funeral service will be held at St. Stephen's Anglican Church Cemetery and a public memorial gathering will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of David to St. Stephen's Anglican Church would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


