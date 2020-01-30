|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Clarence Rideout, on January 23, 2020 after a long courageous struggle with many health issues. He leaves behind his daughter Jodie Rideout, son Hardy Rideout; their spouses and grandchildren Jack, Ella, Lukas, and Alex. After moving from Newfoundland to Ontario in 1969, he began a lifelong career in the automotive aftermarket, cumulating in the establishment of several successful small businesses in Milton, which he ran from 1974 until his retirement. David was devoted to his immediate family as well as his very large extended family. He was such a proud and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is predeceased by his parents Hardy and Dorothy Rideout and stepmother Violet Sanger. He is also predeceased by siblings Dorothy, Clarence, Edna, Maisie, Beryl, Norma, Ruby, Doreen, Hardy, Marjory and Terry. He leaves behind his sisters Shirley Williamson and Joan Sweeney, along with many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by step siblings Roy and Marge as well as the whole Sanger family. At David's request, cremation has taken place. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, January 28th 2020 at Holy Rosary Church 139 Martin St. Milton, ON at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in David's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the . Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Jan. 30, 2020