Peacefully at home on April 30, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Wilma. Loving father of Terry, Martha, Robert (Christine) and Paul (Elisabeth). Proud grandpa of Rebecca (Justin), Alexia, Taylor, Josiah, Spencer and Gemma. Cherished great grandfather of Mia and Jackson. Dear brother of Jack and predeceased by his sister Ruth. David will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store