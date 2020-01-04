Home

It is with great sadness the family of David R.W. Faulhafer announces his passing January 1, 2020 in his 56th year. David was the youngest child of Robert (2018) and Marlene (nee Dougherty) (2015). He was cherished by his brother Steven (Kathy) and sister Barbara Harrison (Eric). David was loved immensely by his Uncle Bill and Aunt Pat (Faulhafer) of Stratford. David was a much loved uncle to Rob Nicholl (Charmaine), Jessy Roos (Joel), Stephanie Forsyth (Andy) and Mitchell Faulhafer (Irene). Great-uncle to Hannah, James and Charlie Roos, Abigail Forsyth and Mackenzie Faulhafer. For over 40 years, David had a huge and loving family with Community Living Burlington (CLB) and our gratitude for all they did over the years is unending. David was a joker, occasional mischief maker and had great compassion for others. He brought out the best in those who knew him. A piece of our hearts has gone with him but his influence will continue to live on through all whose lives he touched. Details and a book of remembrance are available at: www.arbormemorial.ca/dbburlington/Obituaries/david-robert-william-faulhafer/43559. In lieu of flowers, Charitable donation may be sent to Community Living Burlington. "In Gods eyes, we're all the same. Someday we will all have perfect wings"
