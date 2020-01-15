Home

David Wentworth Livingstone Manbert


1938 - 08
David Wentworth Livingstone Manbert Obituary
David died peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Predeceased by his loving wife Janet (nee Hendershot). He will be greatly missed by his brother Ray Rushton Manbert. A wonderful Dad to Terri Ann, Robert, Heather and Kim, son in laws John Szemeczko and Kevin Serniuk. Proud Grandpa to Michaela, Daryl Bruce, Hayden, Evan, Quinn and Madison. Great Grandpa to Aaliyah and Daryl John. Visitation will be held at at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street) on Monday January 20, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. with memories shared at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Jan. 15, 2020
