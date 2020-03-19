|
Passed away suddenly at Hamilton General Hospital, on March 7, 2020, at the age of 56. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Taylor "Boo" (Kathy), siblings Todd and Robyn (Michael), nephews Jordan and Landon, stepmother Marilyne, godfather Al (Barb), aunts Rachel and Anne (Brian), and cousins. Shawn was predeceased by father Robert "Bob" and mother Carolynne. Shawn was a proud employee of the Ford Motor Company Oakville Assembly Plant for over 35 dedicated years (Unifor Local 707). He spent his free time on the golf course, watching the Boston Bruins play hockey, and enjoying the company of family and his many friends. Shawn was known for his great sense of humour, "no sweat" outlook, and the ability to listen and share advice. A Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please check on the Smith's Funeral Home website for updated service information: www.smithsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shawn to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Halton Women's Place, in honour of his late father, would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in Halton News on Mar. 19, 2020