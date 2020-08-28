1/1
David Worth ROGERS
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of David Worth Rogers in Burlington, ON, on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the age of 78. Dave was the beloved husband of Nancy Rogers. He was the son of the late David and Ivor Rogers, loving father of Jennifer McGarrity (Andrew) and Andrea Cuthbertson (Brian), and proud and adoring grandfather to Matthew and Victoria McGarrity. Dave was also beloved "Grandpa Dave" to Terri-Lyn Dean and Evie, Victoria Cuthbertson (Ryan Cherry), Abigail and Owen and Brian Cuthbertson Jr. Dave will be greatly missed by sister Anne Rogers (David Pawlett), brother Ted Rogers (the late Joyce) and sister-in-law Mary Stevens (the late John) and will be fondly remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews, family and dear friends. Special thanks to Dr. Michael J. Foster and his team for their years of care, compassion and support. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at the website www.smithsfh.com. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. A Private Funeral Service and Interment will be held. Donations in Dave's memory to St. Luke's Anglican Church, Burlington, ON or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Aug. 28, 2020.
August 26, 2020
Nancy and family,

All of our love to you. Dave has been on our minds often. We will greatly miss seeing his face at our store and grumblings about better service at Leggats (inside jokes). He always made us feel like family and we will always remember all the wonderful conversations with him. Rest peacefully now Dave and know that we are here to take care of your beloved Nancy with all her automotive needs and more.

Xoxo Don, Leitha, Cherlynn Moore and the rest of the Fairview Tire AutoPro Family.
Cherlynn Moore
Friend
August 26, 2020
Missing you already as I hold your memory close and dear. Family always.
Linda Rogers
Family
August 26, 2020
Dave you have been a good friend for many years we will truly miss you.

Chris and Bill McCready
Friend
