Dawn Ellen (Armstrong) IDENDEN
Passed away at Milton District Hospital, August 5, 2020 from complications of chronic illness. She is survived by her loving husband Brian, son Mark, nephew Ross (Cheri) Armstrong and sister Beverly (Bert) Osbourne. Dawn's many nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart. A resident of Milton for 45 years, Dawn taught at Sam Sheratt and Denyes Public Schools. She was very creative and super organized and had been preparing for her and Brian's 50th wedding anniversary August 1, 2020. However, failing health prevented this special celebration. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to the Ontario Lung Association.

Published in Halton News on Aug. 15, 2020.
