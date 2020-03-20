|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and oma, Maria Van de Mierden. After a lengthy journey with Parkinson's disease, Maria was forever reunited with her devoted husband Tony on the morning of Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving mother of Diana (Philip Lindner), John (Karli Logan), Nancy (Mark Daniels). Cherished oma of Jessica (Paul Szafer), Amy, and Joshua. Adored great-oma of Cadence and Emma. Much loved daughter of the late Anthony and Francisca Van der Loo. She will be dearly missed by her brothers Albert Van der Loo (Reta), Anthony Van der Loo (Lynn), brother-in-law Terry Lee and sister-in-law Mary Van der Loo. Predeceased by her brothers Arnold Van der Loo (Anita), Frank Van der Loo, sister Anna Lee and nephew David Van der Loo. Maria will be fondly remembered and missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends here and in her native home, the Netherlands. Maria was a faithful servant to the Lord, actively involved in her church and chosen charities. She was a kind and gentle soul, whose indomitable spirit and smile could not be dulled by the challenges of her later years. For a cup of tea, game of cards, or Sunday dinner, everyone was always welcome at Maria's table. Special thanks to those who cared for Maria, particularly Dr. Dragan, her special caregivers Joanne, Gigi, and the many caring staff members at Birkdale Place, Martindale Gardens, March of Dimes and Holland Christian Homes (Grace Manor). A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 followed by interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will be invited to a Celebration of Life to be held later this year. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 20, 2020